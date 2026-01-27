Individual staging hunger strike opposite Presidential Secretariat hospitalized

An individual engaged in a hunger strike staged by a group of Development Officers in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding permanent employment, has been hospitalized.

A female who was engaged in the strike was taken to the hospital by a 1990 ambulance service after falling ill, said Ada Derana reporter.

A total of four Development Officers, including the hospitalized individual have been on a hunger strike since yesterday, demanding authorities to absorb them into the teacher service since they have been working in schools for seven years.

Meanwhile, a tense situation arose earlier today between the protesters and police.

The protesters burned a box labeled “Funeral of Justice” this morning after which police instructed that it be removed immediately.

When police informed the protesters that they were obstructing those using the pavement, a contentious situation developed between the protesters and police officers.

A group of Development Officers, who say they have been engaged in teaching activities in schools for seven years, commenced a satyagraha last morning (26) in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding that they be absorbed into permanent teacher service.

However, due to the lack of any response, four members of the group commenced a hunger strike.