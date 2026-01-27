Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today (27) detailed the reasons behind the suspension of the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne from his post.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa stated that an inquiry committee was appointed last year to investigate the issues surrounding the appointment of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne.

He said a committee was appointed on August 19, 2025, to examine the appointment, qualifications, and confirmation of Kularatne in his parliamentary post.

Minister Jayatissa stated that the committee submitted two recommendations. Based on these, the Cabinet Spokesman said it was found that Kularatne had obtained the position of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff by providing false information, securing confirmation in the post, and unlawfully claiming salary entitlements not due to him.

These actions were deemed in violation of public service regulations and resulted in financial loss, the Minister stated.

Following the recommendations, Kularatne was suspended, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

Additionally, the matter has been referred to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, as some officials involved in his appointment may be subject to investigation under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, Minister Jayatissa said.

The Minister emphasized that the opposition was represented during the inquiry, and anyone dissatisfied with the committee’s report has the right to appeal in court.

Deputy Secretary General Chaminda Kularatne was suspended with effect from Friday (23).

The decision to suspend Kularatne, was taken by the Parliament Staff Advisory Committee (SAC), chaired by Speaker of House Jagath Wickramaratne.