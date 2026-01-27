Netherlands, Sri Lanka hold discussions to strengthening bilateral ties

A high-level discussion has been held to explore avenues to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

The matter was deliberated when the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sri Lanka, Wiebe de Boer paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), at the Ministry of Defence in Colombo.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the meeting, both parties focused on matters of mutual interest and explored avenues to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

On behalf of the President and the people of Sri Lanka, the Deputy Minister of Defence also conveyed sincere appreciation for the steadfast support extended by the Netherlands, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), during and in the aftermath of the country’s recent disaster situation.

He also expressed gratitude for the Netherlands’ valuable contribution to the “Design and Construction of Rural Bridges Project,” a flagship national initiative aimed at enhancing rural connectivity, livelihoods, and the overall quality of life of communities across the island.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador commended Sri Lanka’s positive progress in recovery following the recent calamities and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to sharing expertise and knowledge, particularly in the area of disaster risk reduction, in line with Sri Lanka’s core development priorities, the statement said.

Both parties reiterated their shared commitment to maintaining close and friendly relations and expressed confidence in the continued expansion of the bilateral partnership in the years ahead.