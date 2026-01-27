Radiologic Technologists temporarily suspend planned strike

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association has decided to temporarily suspend the indefinite strike that was scheduled to commence tomorrow (28) across all hospitals in the country.

The President of the Union, Chanaka Dharmawickrama stated that the strike has been suspended for 48 hours.

The decision has been taken following discussions between union representatives and the Deputy Minister of Health.

According to the union, during the meeting issues that prompted the strike were reviewed and certain agreements were reached.

The strike had originally been called in response to the failure of the Ministry of Health to conduct an impartial investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte.

However, during today’s discussions, the Deputy Minister of Health had assured that a decision regarding the acting director’s position will be communicated within the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister had noted that he would personally ensure the safety and continuation of duties of officials currently on duty.

Considering the inconvenience caused to patients due to ongoing strike actions in the health system, the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association has decided to suspend the strike until 8 a.m. on January 30, according to President Chanaka Dharmawickrama.