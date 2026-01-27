Sri Lanka must be developed socially and culturally: President

January 27, 2026   07:08 pm

The foremost responsibility of any government is to look after the people and that the present government has already begun fulfilling this duty by ensuring that all economic benefits achieved as a nation flow to the people and society at large, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated.

The President made these remarks this afternoon (27) while attending the launch of the national programme ‘Godanagamu Adishtanaye Sanhindiyawa’, aimed at reconstructing places of worship across the island that were damaged by the Cyclone Ditwah, with the programme being inaugurated in the Matale District. The event was held at the historic Kawatayamuna Purana Rajamaha Vihara.

The President noted that the country must be developed not only economically but also socially and culturally and stressed the need to create a new renaissance across all sectors to restore moral and ethical values that are gradually eroding within society.

Highlighting the importance of re-establishing the link between villages and religious institutions, the President further stated that the government will fulfil its responsibility to ensure the protection and safeguarding of all religious places of worship.

President Dissanayake also stated that, alongside the reconstruction of religious institutions island-wide, damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, a programme has been formulated to provide government assistance for the development of selected religious places of worship in rural areas that are facing economic hardships and other difficulties.

Located about nine kilometres from Matale town, between the Matale–Dambulla main road and the Matale–Galgamuwa road, the historic Kawatayamuna Rajamaha Vihara is a highly venerated Buddhist temple held in great esteem by Buddhists across the country as well as by foreign devotees.

As a result of Cyclone Ditwah, 51 religious places of worship in the Matale District sustained full or partial damage. Symbolising the commencement of reconstruction and renovation work at these sites, restoration activities at the Kawatayamuna Purana Rajamaha Vihara were formally inaugurated under the patronage of the President.

