SOC requests quality reports on imported coal consignments in 3 vessels

The Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Infrastructure and Strategic Development has reviewed matters relating to coal imported to Sri Lanka with particular focus on quality assurance and import procedures.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament, the review took place at a recent Committee meeting held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament S. M. Marikkar.

Officials from the Ministry of Power and Energy and Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited were summoned to attend the Committee meeting.

During the meeting, the Committee sought clarifications from officials regarding the procedures followed in the coal importation process. Particular attention was paid to the procedures adopted during the most recent coal imports, and officials were questioned in detail on this matter.

The Chairman of the Committee inquired whether any concerns had been raised regarding the quality of the recently imported coal.

In response, officials informed the Committee that samples from three coal vessels that arrived in Sri Lanka had been dispatched to India for laboratory testing, and that conclusive information would be available upon receipt of the relevant quality reports, the statement said.

The matter was discussed at length, following which the Chairman announced that the former Chairman of Lanka Coal Company (Private) Limited, who was involved in the importation process of the said consignments would be summoned before the Committee at its next meeting.

Furthermore, officials were directed to submit, on the same day of the next meeting, the quality assessment reports of the coal contained in the three imported vessels, along with laboratory test reports conducted in Sri Lanka on the quality of coal from the most recently arrived shipment, the statement added.