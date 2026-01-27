Govt allocated additional Rs. 220 bln to facilitate public sector salary increase  Minister

The government has had to allocate an additional Rs. 220 billion in 2026 to fund basic salary increases granted to doctors and the entire public service, Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Health Minister made these remarks today (27) while addressing the weekly Cabinet media briefing.

The Minister noted that expenditure on the salary increases is expected to rise to Rs. 330 billion in 2027.

Minister Jayatissa said the government granted a salary increase this month for all doctors and public sector employees in the country. He said in order to facilitate the basic salary increases, the government will spend Rs. 220 billion in 2026.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa explained that Rs. 110 billion was spent in 2025, Rs. 220 billion in 2026, and Rs. 330 billion will be required in 2027, stressing that these figures relate solely to salary increments, not to total wage payments.

“These increases are added to the basic salary. As a result, employees received higher basic pay in January as well. Overtime payments increase accordingly, additional overtime allowances rise, and holiday allowances also increase,” the Minister noted.

Health Minister Jayatissa emphasized that such measures can be implemented only in line with the country’s prevailing economic conditions and therefore requested doctors and other state employees not to make unreasonable demands.