Ratnapura logs highest temperature

The highest temperature in the country today (27) was recorded from the Ratnapura Meteorological Station at 34.7°C, the Department of Meteorology noted.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Ratmalana, Colombo and Katunayake Meteorological Stations exceeded 34°C.

The lowest temperature today was recorded at 22.8 °C at the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department noted that mainly dry weather will prevail in most parts of the island tomorrow (28).

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district, the Met. Department added.

Moreover, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts during the early hours of tomorrow.