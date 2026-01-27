Myanmar steps up Nipah virus monitoring, issues travel health advisory

Myanmar’s Ministry of Health has strengthened monitoring measures for the Nipah virus and issued health advice for travelers, despite no confirmed cases being detected in the country to date, according to the ministry’s statement released on Tuesday.

The ministry said in the statement that it is heightening vigilance as Myanmar is home to a large population of fruit bats, the primary natural host of the Nipah virus, and shares borders with countries where outbreaks have often been reported.

The health ministry advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel to areas where the Nipah virus is currently circulating, such as India’s West Bengal state. Those who have already arrived in affected areas are also urged to limit visits to hospitals and places with many sick people unless absolutely necessary.

The ministry warned that travelers who experience suspected symptoms, including severe fever and headache, cough and difficulty breathing, confusion, or drowsiness, after visiting affected areas should immediately report their condition to airport health departments or health officials at border entry and exit points.

It further noted that anyone developing such symptoms within 14 days of returning from an affected area should promptly seek medical attention at the nearest health center, clearly informing healthcare providers of their recent travel history to ensure timely testing and treatment, the statement said.

In addition, the public was encouraged to report any suspected symptoms among family members returning from affected countries, as well as any unusual deaths of animals such as pigs or bats in their surroundings, to local health authorities without delay, it added.

Source: Xinhua

- Agencies