Three-month rehabilitation programme proposed for drug addicts

Sri Lanka has launched a voluntary drug rehabilitation program with vocational training support to help people addicted to narcotics recover and reintegrate into the workforce, the Commissioner General of Rehabilitation Brigadier M. S. Amith has stated.

Brigadier M. S. Amith said participants will undergo a structured three-month rehabilitation process that includes counseling, supervision and recovery support.

The Commissioner General noted that after completing treatment, they will receive vocational training to develop practical skills and improve their chances of securing stable employment.

Therefore, he urged those struggling with narcotics addiction to come forward without delay, as early intervention can help rebuild lives and reduce long-term social and economic harm.

Authorities say rehabilitation and reintegration programs form a key part of the country’s broader efforts to address drug abuse while promoting public health and community stability.

The government previously announced that it is hoping to establish 10 voluntary rehabilitation centers across the country for addicts.