Some members of drug trafficking networks willing to surrender  Dy Minister Watagala

Certain individuals involved in drug trafficking networks have expressed willingness to surrender, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala.

Deputy Minister Watagala stated that as the government’s drug eradication campaign continues effectively, those involved in such activities have begun coming forward to surrender.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks while participating in the establishment of the Ratnapura District Operations Committee, held in parallel with the programme “Nation United”, aimed at eliminating illicit drugs nationwide.