28-year-old man dies in Ambalangoda shooting

A 28-year-old man has died after being shot during a private party held in the Tsunamiwatta in Ambalangoda, police stated.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries after being shot by two unidentified individuals while attending the gathering. He was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a resident of Galaboda.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been identified, and police suspect that a pistol-type firearm was used in the attack.

The Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.