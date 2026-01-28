Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts during the early hours of the morning.