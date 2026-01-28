Case against ex-President Ranil to be reconsidered today

Case against ex-President Ranil to be reconsidered today

January 28, 2026   05:36 am

The case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be taken up for consideration again today (28) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The case was filed on allegations that the former President misused government funds to visit London to attend a ceremony honoring his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Former President Wickremesinghe was arrested on 22 August 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and rescheduled the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)