Case against ex-President Ranil to be reconsidered today

The case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be taken up for consideration again today (28) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The case was filed on allegations that the former President misused government funds to visit London to attend a ceremony honoring his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Former President Wickremesinghe was arrested on 22 August 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and rescheduled the case.