Tourist arrivals in 2026 top 220,000

A total of 223,645 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in 2026, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 41,603 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.0%. Furthermore, 23,329 persons from the United Kingdom, 22,876 from Russia, 14,431 from Germany and 10,746 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far this year.

A total of 252,761 tourists arrived in the country in January 2025.

Furthermore, a record 2,362,521 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka last year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.