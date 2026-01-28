Young woman beaten to death following domestic dispute in Angulana

January 28, 2026   07:18 am

A 24-year-old woman has died after allegedly being assaulted by her extramarital partner following a dispute, police stated.

The incident occurred at the Sayurapura apartment complex in Angulana, last afternoon (27).

The victim, a resident of Kuda Waskaduwa in Wadduwa, reportedly sustained fatal injuries during the assault.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the killing resulted from an argument between the woman and the suspect, which later intensified.

Further investigations are currently underway.

