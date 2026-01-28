Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

January 28, 2026   07:30 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 7.75%, following its latest Monetary Policy Board meeting held yesterday (27).

The Monetary Policy Board arrived at the decision after carefully considering evolving developments and the outlook on the domestic front and global uncertainties, the CBSL noted.

The Board is of the view that the current monetary policy stance will support steering inflation towards the target of 5%. Inflation measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) remained unchanged at 2.1% in December 2025. However, food prices edged higher in December compared to November. This was due to supply chain disruptions caused by Cyclone Ditwah and higher demand for food during the festive season. 

Inflation is projected to accelerate gradually and move towards the target of 5% by the second half of 2026, the CBSL added.

Core inflation, which excludes price changes in volatile food, energy and transport from the CCPI basket, has also shown some acceleration in recent months. The Central Bank said going forward, core inflation is expected to accelerate further as demand in the economy strengthens.

Meanwhile, the economy grew by 5.0% during the first nine months of 2025. Despite the slowdown in economic activity following Cyclone Ditwah in late 2025, early indicators reflect greater resilience, according to the CBSL. Furthermore, credit disbursed to the private sector by commercial banks and other financial institutions continued its notable expansion in late 2025.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Board has stated that it remains prepared to implement appropriate policy measures to ensure that inflation stabilises around the target, while supporting the economy to reach its potential, according to the Central Bank.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)