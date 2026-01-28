Pakistan PMs special assistant begins three-day visit to Sri Lanka

January 28, 2026   07:58 am

Haroon Akhtar Khan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Industries and Production, has arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit.

He is scheduled to participate in the 13th session of the Pakistan–Sri Lanka Joint Economic Commission.

The session has been organized by the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development.

Haroon Akhtar Khan arrived in the country accompanied by a delegation of five senior Pakistani officials.

According to Ada Derana airport correspondent, the delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport onboard a flight from Dubai.

