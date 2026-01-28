Donald Trump says Cuba will be failing pretty soon

Donald Trump says Cuba will be failing pretty soon

January 28, 2026   08:29 am

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “Cuba will be failing pretty soon,” adding that Venezuela, once the island’s top supplier, has not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Emboldened by the US military’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid earlier this month that Trump ordered, the Republican leader has talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.

Trump has vowed to stop oil and money from longtime backer Venezuela from reaching Cuba.

KEY QUOTES

“Cuba will be failing pretty soon. Cuba is really a nation that’s very close to failing,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

“You know, they got their money from Venezuela. They got the oil from Venezuela. They are not getting that anymore,” he added.

CONTEXT

Trump has said Washington will “run” Venezuela where Maduro’s former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, became interim president and is governing the country under US oversight.

The UN human rights office has said the US raid in which Maduro was seized was a violation of international law.

Human rights experts say Trump’s focus on exploiting Venezuelan oil echoed an imperialist approach and raised questions about U.S. efforts to frame Maduro’s capture as a law enforcement action to cut drug trafficking.

Cuba’s president said this month Washington had no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Trump suggested the Communist-run island should strike an agreement with the US.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)