Nearly 800 individuals arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested yesterday (27) under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign, aimed at eradicating the drug menace from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 799 suspects have been arrested during 805 raids conducted across the island.

Investigations into illegally acquired assets have been initiated against two individuals while further investigations are being carried out against eight others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, nine drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

Police noted during yesterday’s raids, officers also seized 383 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and 287 grams of heroin among other drugs.