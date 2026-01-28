E-Gates introduced at BIA Arrival Terminal

January 28, 2026   09:23 am

The first Automated Border Control (ABC) electronic gates (e–gate) at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) will be officially opened from today (28), the Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced.

The Chief Immigration and Emigration Officer, Jude Fernando confirmed that four electronic gates will be opened.

The Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, in partnership with the Government of Japan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched the e–gate project.

Jude Fernando further noted that e–gates will help improve the efficiency of operations at the airport.

The initiative is part of a Japan-funded project and implemented by IOM to strengthen the capacity of border control for responding to infectious diseases in Southwest Asia, the Department noted.

