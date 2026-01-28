Trinco Buddha statue incident: Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others brought to court

January 28, 2026   09:50 am

Ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and other monks, who are currently in remand custody in connection with the Trincomalee Buddha statue incident, have been brought to court.

On January 19, the Trincomalee Magistrate ordered that the ten suspects, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero be further remanded until today (28) in relation to the incident.

The decision was made after the Attorney General and Trincomalee Harbour Police refused to withdraw charges filed against the suspects under the Coast Conservation Act.

The case was filed following a complaint by the Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resources Management that an unauthorized structure had been built in the coastal protected area of Trincomalee town, where a Buddha statue was placed. The case was reconvened in the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court on January 14.

Out of the eleven suspects named in the case, nine appeared in court. 

The Trincomalee Police had charged the suspects with violations under the Coast Conservation Act and for unauthorized constructions. After reviewing the submissions, the Magistrate ordered the suspects to remain in remand custody until today.

While in remand, Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero commenced a hunger strike inside the prison, which was later temporarily suspended. 

