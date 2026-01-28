Price of 24-carat gold sovereign crosses Rs. 400,000 in Sri Lanka

Price of 24-carat gold sovereign crosses Rs. 400,000 in Sri Lanka

January 28, 2026   10:40 am

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has risen significantly following the continuous increase in global gold prices.

Gold prices marched to record levels above US$ 5,100 on Monday, as investors sought a safe haven away from international political tension, and silver and platinum also scaled all-time highs.

The gold rate crossed beyond the US$ 5,250 mark this morning.

In response to the surge, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 379,600 today (28). 

Accordingly, the latest data released this morning from the Colombo Pettah Gold Market indicates that the prices have risen by Rs. 10,000 today.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 405,000, as of this morning, traders stated. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)