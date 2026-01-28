Price of 24-carat gold sovereign crosses Rs. 400,000 in Sri Lanka

The price of gold in Sri Lanka has risen significantly following the continuous increase in global gold prices.

Gold prices marched to record levels above US$ 5,100 on Monday, as investors sought a safe haven away from international political tension, and silver and platinum also scaled all-time highs.

The gold rate crossed beyond the US$ 5,250 mark this morning.

In response to the surge, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 379,600 today (28).

Accordingly, the latest data released this morning from the Colombo Pettah Gold Market indicates that the prices have risen by Rs. 10,000 today.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 405,000, as of this morning, traders stated.