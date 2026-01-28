Gotabaya Rajapaksa, others to be served notices over alleged unlawful compensation for Aragalaya torched houses, SC rules

The Supreme Court today directed to serve notices on several respondents, including former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in connection with a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed against the alleged unlawful compensation payments to former Ministers and Members of Parliament whose residences were set on fire during the Aragalaya protest movement in 2022.

The Supreme Court issued the directive to the legal counsel for the petitioner.

The petitioner is seeking an order to recover compensation funds allegedly paid unlawfully to former Ministers and Members of Parliament whose residences were set on fire following attacks on protesters during the Aragalaya protest movement on May 9, 2022, said Ada Derana reporter.

In terms of the court’s order, the petitioner’s attorneys were instructed to serve notices on the following respondents: former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; former Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne; former Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne; former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Nishantha Ulugetenne; former Ministers of Public Security Prasanna Ranatunga and Tiran Alles; and former Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Jagath Alwis.

The Fundamental Rights petition was filed by environmental lawyer Dr. Ravindranath Dabare.