Aswesuma January allowance credited to beneficiaries accounts

Aswesuma January allowance credited to beneficiaries accounts

January 28, 2026   11:43 am

The January allowance for beneficiaries who qualified for the first and second phases of the Aswesuma program has been deposited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

Accordingly, for the first phase of the program, a total of Rs. 11.23 billion million has been allocated to be distributed among 1,415,584 beneficiary families, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, for the second phase of the Aswesuma program, the January allowance will be distributed among 248,454 beneficiary families.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)