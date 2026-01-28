Aswesuma January allowance credited to beneficiaries accounts

The January allowance for beneficiaries who qualified for the first and second phases of the Aswesuma program has been deposited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

Accordingly, for the first phase of the program, a total of Rs. 11.23 billion million has been allocated to be distributed among 1,415,584 beneficiary families, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, for the second phase of the Aswesuma program, the January allowance will be distributed among 248,454 beneficiary families.