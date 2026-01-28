GMOA Central Committee to decide on intensifying TU action

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) states that if the government fails to act swiftly to provide solutions to their issues, a decision to further intensify trade union action will be announced today (28).

The Secretary of the Association, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, said that following the Central Committee meeting scheduled to be held today, decisions regarding future trade union action will be taken and the public will be informed accordingly.

The GMOA commenced a trade union action from Monday based on five demands, including the refusal to issue prescriptions for medicines not available at outpatient departments to be purchased from external pharmacies.