Court orders Jaffna MC to submit report on air pollution control measures

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council to submit a report on the measures taken to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The order was issued when a writ petition filed by Dr. Uma Sugi Nadarajah, a resident of Jaffna requesting court to issue directives to curb air pollution in Jaffna, was taken up for hearing, said Ada Derana court correspondent.

The petition was heard before a bench of Court of Appeal judges comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohana Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

During the hearing, Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, informed court that severe air pollution in the Jaffna area is caused by the burning of garbage.

He further pointed out that significant air pollution has also occurred due to waste materials being carried by winds from South India.

The attorney also submitted reports to court highlighting the nature of air pollution in Jaffna and stated that this pollution has contributed to the worsening of various health conditions.

After considering the facts presented, the judges ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council and the Central Environmental Authority to submit a report on the steps taken to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The President of the Court of Appeal also questioned why the Jaffna Municipal Council could not work collectively with the Central Environmental Authority to resolve the issue.

Emphasizing that such problems can be resolved through discussions and cooperation among state institutions, the President of the Court of Appeal stated that there is no need to bring such matters before court through litigation.