Court orders Jaffna MC to submit report on air pollution control measures

Court orders Jaffna MC to submit report on air pollution control measures

January 28, 2026   12:41 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council to submit a report on the measures taken to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The order was issued when a writ petition filed by Dr. Uma Sugi Nadarajah, a resident of Jaffna requesting court to issue directives to curb air pollution in Jaffna, was taken up for hearing, said Ada Derana court correspondent.

The petition was heard before a bench of Court of Appeal judges comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohana Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

During the hearing, Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, informed court that severe air pollution in the Jaffna area is caused by the burning of garbage.

He further pointed out that significant air pollution has also occurred due to waste materials being carried by winds from South India.

The attorney also submitted reports to court highlighting the nature of air pollution in Jaffna and stated that this pollution has contributed to the worsening of various health conditions.

After considering the facts presented, the judges ordered the Jaffna Municipal Council and the Central Environmental Authority to submit a report on the steps taken to reduce air pollution in the Jaffna area.

The President of the Court of Appeal also questioned why the Jaffna Municipal Council could not work collectively with the Central Environmental Authority to resolve the issue.

Emphasizing that such problems can be resolved through discussions and cooperation among state institutions, the President of the Court of Appeal stated that there is no need to bring such matters before court through litigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)