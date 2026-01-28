Ambalangoda shooting linked to extramarital relationship, police say

Police investigations have revealed that the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the Tsunamiwatta area of Ambalangoda yesterday (27) was allegedly carried out over an ‘extramarital relationship’.

The incident occurred last evening, when the victim was shot by two individuals during a party held at a private residence. He sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Police said the suspects used a 9mm firearm in the shooting.

The deceased is reported to have been an associate of an underworld gang member known as “Saman Kolla”. However, preliminary investigations indicate that the motive for the killing was personal rather than gang-related.

According to police, the victim had been maintaining a close relationship with the wife of Lalantha Prithiraj, also known as “Lala,” a gunman affiliated with the underworld figure “Karandeniya Sudda”. The shooting is believed to have been carried out by the woman’s husband, allegedly in retaliation.

Further reports suggest that Lalantha Prithiraj alias “Lala”, who is currently in prison, may have coordinated the murder from behind bars.