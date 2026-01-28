Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe appears before court

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today in connection with a scheduled legal proceeding.

The case concerns a complaint filed against Wickremesinghe alleging the misappropriation of over Rs. 16.6 million in public funds. It is alleged that the funds were used for a private foreign visit to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony held in the United Kingdom in 2023.

The complaint is scheduled to be taken up for hearing today, said Ada Derana reporter.