Namal, Karnataka CM hold talks to explore opportunities for Indo-Sri Lanka collaboration

The National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Namal Rajapaksa met with Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah today (28) at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Bangalore.

During the meeting, discussions focused on advancements in Information Technology and technological development, with a particular emphasis on exploring opportunities for collaboration between India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, recognized for his efforts in promoting development and implementing social welfare programs aimed at improving the lives of women and children, shared insights on Karnataka’s progress and initiatives in the tech sector.

The two leaders also exchanged views on how Sri Lanka can benefit from India’s technological advancements and experiences in regional development.