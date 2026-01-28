Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter stated.

He has arrived at the Fort Magistrate’s Court where the case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the alleged misappropriation of public funds has been taken up for hearing.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe also appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today in connection with a scheduled legal proceeding.

The case concerns a complaint filed against Wickremesinghe alleging the misappropriation of over Rs. 16.6 million in public funds. It is alleged that the funds were used for a private foreign visit to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony held in the United Kingdom in 2023.