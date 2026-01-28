Charges will be filed against ex-President Ranil in March; AG informs court

The Attorney General informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today that investigations into former President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be completed within a month, and that formal charges are expected to be filed in March.

This submission was made by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, when the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Netthikumara today.