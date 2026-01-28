Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake remanded

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake remanded

January 28, 2026   03:40 pm

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been remanded until February 11 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter stated.

Ekanayake has been remanded in relation to the case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of Rs. 16.6 million in public funds during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.

Saman Ekanayake appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe also appeared before the Fort Magistrate’s Court this afternoon, in connection with a scheduled court proceeding.

During the hearing, the Attorney General informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that investigations into former President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be completed within a month, and that formal charges will be filed in March.

The submission was made by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General.

The case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Netthikumara today.

 

