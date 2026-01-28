LCC recovered USD 2.1 mln from supplier after substandard coal import  GM

LCC recovered USD 2.1 mln from supplier after substandard coal import  GM

January 28, 2026   04:49 pm

The General Manager of the Lanka Coal Company (LCC), Namal Hewage, stated that a penalty of approximately USD 2.1 million was recovered from a supplier after a shipment of coal was found to be substandard.

Hewage made these remarks at a special media briefing held today (28) at the Department of Government Information, convened to provide clarifications regarding the controversial substandered coal importation issue.

Addressing the media, he explained that coal samples were collected in the presence of experts from the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant. The samples were subsequently sent to India for comprehensive laboratory testing and analysis.

The LCC General Manager further confirmed that test results of the second coal shipment indicated no quality issues or discrepancies, and that unloading operations for the third and fourth shipments are currently in progress.

