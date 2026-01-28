Sri Lanka inks bilateral debt relief deal with Belgiums Credendo

Sri Lanka inks bilateral debt relief deal with Belgiums Credendo

January 28, 2026   04:58 pm

Sri Lanka has entered into a bilateral agreement with CREDENDO – the Export Credit Agency of Belgium to reschedule an outstanding external debt amounting to 9.6 million euros, as part of the Government’s ongoing external debt restructuring efforts aimed at restoring debt sustainability and strengthening economic recovery.

Following bilateral discussions held after the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), CREDENDO – Export Credit Agency of Belgium has agreed to provide debt relief by rescheduling Sri Lanka’s outstanding debts, according to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The bilateral agreement was signed by Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, and by Dirk Terweduwe, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of CREDENDO.

Under the agreement, the estimated value of the rescheduled debt amounts to Euro 9.6 million, the statement said.

The Ministry noted that entering into this agreement will further strengthen the deep and longstanding bilateral relations between Belgium and Sri Lanka.

The Government of Sri Lanka also expressed its sincere appreciation to Belgium for its continued support and cooperation throughout the debt restructuring process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

Will Govt. impeach Attorney General? Cabinet Spokesman clarifies on next move (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)