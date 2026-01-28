GMOA gives Health Minister 48 hours to respond

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that its ongoing trade union action will be further intensified if the government fails to provide a positive response to their issues within the next 48 hours.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the GMOA Central Committee held today (28), during which the Executive Committee was granted full authority to determine future courses of action.

Several key decisions were reached at the meeting, including the continuation of the current trade union action.

Accordingly, it was decided that doctors will no longer issue prescriptions advising patients to purchase medicines unavailable in hospitals from pharmacies outside.

In addition, GMOA members will refrain from participating in health camps organized by political groups.

The Central Committee of the GMOA also resolved not to participate in the planning or construction of wards and units in hospitals lacking adequate medical officers.