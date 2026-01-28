SOC reviews NATA and Jaffna Teaching Hospital operations

An institutional review of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) and the Jaffna Teaching Hospital was conducted at the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Health, Mass Media and Women’s Empowerment.

The committee met in Parliament on January 21 under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

During the review of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, officials informed the committee that approximately 22,000 deaths occur annually due to tobacco and alcohol consumption, resulting in an estimated economic loss of Rs. 225-240 billion each year.

They stated that steps are currently underway to amend the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol Act by incorporating necessary legal provisions to address the issue more effectively.

Officials further noted that 104 countries worldwide have prohibited the sale of cigarettes individually and emphasized the importance of introducing similar law in Sri Lanka, pointing out that health warnings displayed on cigarette packets are not visible to consumers when cigarettes are sold individually.

They also highlighted the need to impose taxes on cigarettes after determining their prices, the statement said.

Commenting on the matter, the Chair of the Committee stated that the committee is prepared to extend its full support for the proposed amendments to the Act as well as other programmes implemented by the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol.

Subsequently, the committee conducted an institutional review of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, during which hospital authorities briefed members on the current operational status of the institution.

They highlighted the growing need for additional staff to further enhance and expand medical treatment and healthcare services.

Hospital authorities also informed the committee of the requirement to upgrade the Jaffna Teaching Hospital to National Hospital status, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

Responding to these concerns, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health stated that Sri Lanka currently has three National Hospitals and that steps are expected to be taken in the near future to elevate the Jaffna Teaching Hospital to National Hospital status after meeting the relevant criteria.

The Chair of the Committee further emphasized the need to reassess staffing requirements at the hospital, the statement added.

In addition, hospital authorities requested the committee’s intervention to facilitate the appointment of an internal auditor to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital in order to ensure transparency in hospital administration and overall operations.