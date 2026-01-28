US, UK, EU drive Sri Lanka apparel exports in December

Sri Lanka’s apparel exports experienced a boost in December 2025, primarily driven by increased demand from the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union markets.

The three markets accounted for most of the gains during the month, offsetting a decline in apparel shipments to other destinations, according to the data released by the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF).

During the month, exports to the US rose by 6.49% to $178.29m compared with December 2024.

Shipments to the EU grew by 6.76% to $141m, while exports to the UK increased by 12.95% to $55.12m.

However, exports to other markets fell by 4.06% to $72.8m. Overall, December exports were $23.03m higher than the corresponding month in 2024.

For the full year from January to December 2025, total apparel and textile exports amounted to $5.02bn, up 5.42% from $4.76bn in 2024, an increase of $258.18m year-on-year.

Including fabric exports valued at $526.33m, the sector’s total export value reached $5.51bn for 2025.

During the twelve-month period, the EU recorded the strongest annual growth, with exports increasing by 12.48% to $1.58bn from $1.40bn in 2024.

Shipments to the US rose by 2.15% to $1.95bn, while exports to the UK were broadly steady at $679.66m, a rise of 0.74% compared with the previous year. Shipments to other destinations grew by 4.80% to $815.78m.

JAAF stated: “Closing the year above US$5.0 billion reflects the industry’s consistency across core markets, with the EU delivering the strongest momentum over the year. The December uplift in the UK and continued growth in the USA and EU are encouraging. At the same time, the dip in ‘other’ markets in December is a reminder that diversifying demand and strengthening non-traditional markets must remain a priority.

“These numbers also set the agenda for the months ahead. To sustain growth, the industry will stay focused on improving competitiveness, protecting delivery reliability, and expanding buyer confidence through consistent quality and responsible production. Strengthening access in new and emerging markets will be a key part of that effort.”

Source: Just Style

--Agencies