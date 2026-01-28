Kalutara MC member arrested for assaulting motorcyclist during SJB protest

A Kalutara Municipal Council member who assaulted a person during a protest staged by a group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) activists in the Kalutara town under the leadership of former Minister Ajith P. Perera this evening (28) has been arrested by the Kalutara South Headquarters Police.

Kalutara Municipal Councilor Jayanath Navaratne has been arrested in this manner.

The assaulted person, who was traveling by motorcycle on the road, had reportedly stopped his motorcycle in front of the protesters and asked “whether there are still fools” attending such protests in the present.

The municipal councillor, who was angered by this, is said to have carried out this assault.

The victim of this assault, a youth from Pothupitiya in Wadduwa, had lodged a complaint with the Kalutara South Headquarters Police, following the incident.

Police stated that the municipal councilor who carried out the assault also filed a complaint, claiming that he had disturbed the peaceful protest they were staging.

However, the police said that the assault victim was released on police bail after being arrested.

When asked about this, former Minister Ajith P. Perera stated that such an incident had been reported and that he was not present at the scene.

Kalutara South Headquarters Police are conducting further investigations into this matter.