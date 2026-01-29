Fisherman missing after boat capsizes in seas off Eravur

January 29, 2026   05:39 am

A fisherman has been reported missing after a boat which ventured into the sea from the Kaluwankerny, Eravur coastal area yesterday (28), had capsized, police stated.

Following a complaint lodged by the missing individual’s brother, the Eravur Police have initiated investigations into the incident.

The missing fisherman has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of Kaluwankerny.

Search operations are currently underway to locate him, police added.

