New education reforms for Grade One begin today

January 29, 2026   06:33 am

The admission of schoolchildren to Grade One for the academic year 2026 is scheduled to take place today (29).

The Ministry of Education stated that, under the new education reforms, the Grade One curriculum is planned to be implemented starting from this year.

The national ceremony for admitting students to Grade One for this year is scheduled to be held this morning at Gunasekara Vidyalaya, Athurugiriya, under the patronage of the Minister of Education and Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government’s objective is to provide quality education within a prosperous country.

