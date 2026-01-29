Chinese cultural event series kick off in Sri Lanka

The opening gala of the 2026 “Happy Chinese New Year” cultural events in Sri Lanka was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, marking the beginning of a series of celebrations ahead of the traditional Chinese holiday.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the gala notably features artists and performers from Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. The art troupe presented the audience with authentic Bai ethnic performances, including songs, dancing, and musical performances with traditional instruments.

The gala was attended by an audience of around 1,200, including Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, senior officials of the Sri Lankan government, as well as Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka and the general public.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Qi said that the year 2026 is the Chinese Year of the Horse. He noted that in Chinese culture, the animal symbolizes endeavor, loyalty, and success, which coincides with the spirit of optimism and strenuousness that is also valued in Sri Lanka. He wished both China and Sri Lanka new and greater accomplishments in the new year in their pursuits of national development.

In his speech, Speaker Wickramaratne hailed the long history of cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and China. He added that the performance amply manifests the joyfulness and profound cultural meanings of the traditional Chinese festival.

Apart from the opening gala, the cultural events will also see performances, parades and other activities held at the Colombo Port City, the Hambantota International Conference Centre, and the historic Gangaramaya Temple area.