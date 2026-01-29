Chinese cultural event series kick off in Sri Lanka

Chinese cultural event series kick off in Sri Lanka

January 29, 2026   06:48 am

The opening gala of the 2026 “Happy Chinese New Year” cultural events in Sri Lanka was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, marking the beginning of a series of celebrations ahead of the traditional Chinese holiday.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the gala notably features artists and performers from Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. The art troupe presented the audience with authentic Bai ethnic performances, including songs, dancing, and musical performances with traditional instruments.

The gala was attended by an audience of around 1,200, including Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, senior officials of the Sri Lankan government, as well as Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka and the general public.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Qi said that the year 2026 is the Chinese Year of the Horse. He noted that in Chinese culture, the animal symbolizes endeavor, loyalty, and success, which coincides with the spirit of optimism and strenuousness that is also valued in Sri Lanka. He wished both China and Sri Lanka new and greater accomplishments in the new year in their pursuits of national development.

In his speech, Speaker Wickramaratne hailed the long history of cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and China. He added that the performance amply manifests the joyfulness and profound cultural meanings of the traditional Chinese festival.

Apart from the opening gala, the cultural events will also see performances, parades and other activities held at the Colombo Port City, the Hambantota International Conference Centre, and the historic Gangaramaya Temple area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

PM Harini stops and speaks to pro-education reforms protesters in Galle (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

Lanka Coal Company responds to accusations over substandard coal shipment (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

Alleged attack on Catholic Priest; Group of priests dismisses Police's account of the incident (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

ADB warns of threats to Central Highlands; President promises new authority to protect region (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)

GMOA continues TU action; Union urges Govt. to hold talks to end impasse (English)