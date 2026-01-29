Sri Lanka considering restricting access to social media for children under 12

January 29, 2026   07:02 am

The government is considering restricting access to social media for children under the age of 12, Minister of Women and Child Affairs Savithri Paulraj said.

Minister Paulraj stated that discussions have already commenced on the matter. She noted that the government has proposed a complete ban on mobile phone usage for children under 12, alongside measures to prohibit their access to social media platforms.

Minister Paulraj pointed out that several countries around the world have already introduced laws restricting social media use among schoolchildren, and that Sri Lanka is also examining such models.

She further stated that the need for restrictions has arisen due to a rise in morally harmful and abusive incidents linked to children’s internet usage.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to introduce new legislation to address cybercrimes against children, which has already received Cabinet approval.

