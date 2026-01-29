Public advised not to panic amid Nipah virus concerns in India

The general public has been advised not to panic regarding the Nipah virus outbreak currently spreading in India.

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni emphasized that Sri Lanka faces no immediate threat.

He noted that Sri Lanka’s health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and that all necessary testing kits are available in the country should suspicious cases arise.

The Nipah virus, which can be transmitted from animals such as bats and swine, has been reported in several Asian countries, prompting heightened airport screening in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The virus has a fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%.

Although person-to-person transmission is possible, it is extremely rare, Dr. Wijemuni explained. “Sri Lanka has never experienced a Nipah outbreak in the past. There is no reason for unnecessary fear,” he added.

The Deputy Health Minister further clarified that any individual with symptoms severe enough to travel would be unlikely to board a plane, significantly reducing the risk of Nipah virus entering the country. “There have been no reported cases here. People should not panic or spend unnecessary time worrying about this virus,” he said.

Regarding screening of incoming travelers, Dr. Wijemuni informed Ada Derana that such measures are only warranted if a disease is actively spreading or if person-to-person transmission is a serious risk. Since the chances of transmission from infected travelers are very low, no additional screening is currently necessary, the Deputy Health Minister informed Ada Derana.