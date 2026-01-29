Singapore to conduct temperature screening at airport over Nipah outbreak

Singapore will step up health screening at Changi Airport after a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, India, including temperature checks for flights from affected areas, authorities have said.

Health advisories will be issued to travelers at Singapore’s points of entry, advising inbound travelers to seek medical attention if they feel unwell after travel, and providing outbound travelers guidance on health precautions, the Communicable Diseases Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Manpower is also stepping up surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia, it added.

Nipah virus transmission is currently believed to occur mainly through exposure to bats or the consumption of date palm sap or fruits contaminated by bats. The agency noted that ongoing bio-surveillance programs monitoring Singapore’s bat populations since 2011 have not detected the presence of the virus.

Source: Xinhua

- Agencies