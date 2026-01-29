Nine child marriages and 79 teenage pregnancies reported in 2025: NCPA

A total of 10,455 complaints related to children have been lodged with the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) in 2025. Of these, 8,514 complaints fell under the NCPA Act, while 1,941 complaints were outside its direct mandate.

Among the reported cases, 545 complaints involved sexual harassment while 231 involved grave sexual abuse. The Authority also recorded 79 teenage pregnancies and three abortions last year.

The NCPA added nine child marriages, 38 cases of rape, 150 incidents of cyber abuse targeting children, and 20 reported attempts of child suicide were also reported in 2025.

Additionally, the NCPA received 42 complaints concerning children without birth certificates and nine cases of children under five being left behind when parents migrate abroad.

These figures highlight ongoing concerns about child safety and protection in Sri Lanka, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and intervention, the NCPA noted.