Agricultural Insurance Month declared for farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation has announced an Agricultural Insurance Month for farmers, effective from February 2026.

Under the scheme, farmers can obtain insurance coverage for all crops, including rice, beans, potatoes, big onions, soybeans and chili. The insurance scheme will cover damages caused by rain, floods, wild elephants, pest infestations, fire, diseases and other natural hazards.

The insurance plans, available for a small premium, also cover crop losses caused by natural disasters, providing financial protection for farmers, the Ministry announced.

For crops such as coffee, mung beans, gingers, chilies, cashew nuts, sesame and corn, the insurance premium is 7% of the sum insured, which amounts to Rs. 60,000 per acre.

Similarly, for crops including manioc, beetroot, pumpkin, carrot, leeks, beans, bitter gourd, capsicum, tomato, and long beans, a premium of 7% per acre is sufficient to obtain the full insurance coverage.

Additionally, attractive insurance schemes have also been introduced for ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, pineapple, papaya and banana crops, ensuring farmers can secure protection against potential losses under favorable premium terms, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

Accordingly, farmers have been encouraged to obtain insurance coverage to safeguard their crops from natural and unforeseen risks.