Police apprehend five suspects in series of vehicle thefts

January 29, 2026   10:39 am

A total of five individuals have been apprehended in connection with multiple vehicle thefts, including cars, three-wheelers and motorcycles, police stated.

A suspect has been arrested in Uragasmanhandiya along with a stolen car and 6.235 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The suspect is a 44-year-old resident of Yatagala. Investigations have revealed his involvement in the theft of two three-wheelers from the Elpitiya and Baddegama and two motorcycles from Homagama division. He was presented before the Elpitiya Magistrate’s Court and detained for seven days.

Separately, four suspects aged between 23 and 28, residents of Ratmalana, have been arrested by the Western Province South Crime Division for their involvement in a three-wheeler theft on December 12, 2025, in Piliyandala. The stolen vehicle has been recovered, and further investigations are ongoing.

