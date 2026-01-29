Case against Namal Rajapaksa to be taken up in July

Case against Namal Rajapaksa to be taken up in July

January 29, 2026   11:13 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has scheduled the next hearing of the complaint against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for July 30, Ada Derana reporter said.

The complaint was called today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

MP Namal Rajapaksa, along with three other suspects, appeared in court during today’s hearing.

During the proceedings, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed court that legal advice regarding the case had not yet been received. The Magistrate then ordered the complaint to be summoned again on July 30.

Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama also directed that the court be updated on the status of the legal advice by that next court hearing.

The case has been filed based on a complaint lodged in 2016, which alleged that a company named NR Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd., operated by the Parliamentarian, was involved in money laundering activities, violating the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

