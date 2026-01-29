Three police officers identified in alleged assault on Catholic Priest in Gampaha

Three of the six police officers attached to the Gampaha Divisional Crime Detection Bureau (DCDB), who were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a Catholic priest, have been identified.

The identification took place when the officers were produced before an identification parade at the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Ada Derana Court Correspondent reported that the case related to the incident is currently being heard before the Gampaha Magistrate.